Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.81.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 568.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1,145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Qorvo by 122,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $129.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.49. Qorvo has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

