QP Wealth Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after purchasing an additional 277,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,343,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,059 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $45.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,309.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.