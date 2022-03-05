QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after buying an additional 181,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 127,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,943. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.