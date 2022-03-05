Quant Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $124.02 or 0.00316671 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $58.33 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004616 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.70 or 0.01240167 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003213 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

