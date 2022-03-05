Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $129.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.36.

NYSE:PWR opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $78.79 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

