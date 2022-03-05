Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $29.71 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

