Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QBR.B. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

TSE:QBR.B traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$27.84. The company had a trading volume of 624,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,466. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.87. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$26.91 and a 1 year high of C$36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

