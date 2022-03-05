Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
QRTEA opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 504.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 883,225 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.