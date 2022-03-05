Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

QRTEA opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 504.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 883,225 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

