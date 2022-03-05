Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. Radius Health has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

