Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 768,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $403.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

