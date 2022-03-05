RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

RDNT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 312,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,289. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,500. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.