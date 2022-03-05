Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $76.84 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00007660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.96 or 0.06688595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,403.10 or 1.00059149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,474,486 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

