Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.08). Rapid7 reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 397,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,865. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 94.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,034,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,140,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

