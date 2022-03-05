RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

