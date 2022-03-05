Raymond James Analysts Give The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) a $83.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.89.

DSGX opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

