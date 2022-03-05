Raymond James Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$77.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.30.

TSE CNQ opened at C$75.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market cap of C$88.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$35.83 and a 1 year high of C$76.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.06%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total transaction of C$2,706,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,648,114.63. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$648,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,556,276.56. Insiders have sold 276,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,340,267 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

