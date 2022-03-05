Raymond James Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRHLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.82.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

