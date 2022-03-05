Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.59. 8,716,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,935. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

