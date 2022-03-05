Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down to $32.80

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.80, but opened at $31.85. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 2,527 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

