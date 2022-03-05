Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 182,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,433. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

