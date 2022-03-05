Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 182,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,433. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
