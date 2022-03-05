Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

RWT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,797. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.