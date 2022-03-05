Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $543.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.34. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

