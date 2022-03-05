Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 425.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,465 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 199,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 136.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter.

BUR opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

