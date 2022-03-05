Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

