Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,507 Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $29.81 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

