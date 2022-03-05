Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 51,700 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $45.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

