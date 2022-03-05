Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) vs. vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Head to Head Contrast

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Reneo Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.82% -29.22% vTv Therapeutics -46.27% N/A -33.68%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reneo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 vTv Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 688.83%. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 671.39%. Given Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reneo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than vTv Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reneo Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$19.47 million N/A N/A vTv Therapeutics $6.41 million 10.02 -$8.50 million ($0.09) -7.92

vTv Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Reneo Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reneo Pharmaceuticals beats vTv Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.

