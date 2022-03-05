Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

