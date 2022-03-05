Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Repro Med Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,218. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.36. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

