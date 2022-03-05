Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Up 59.8% in February

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the January 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBCAA stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on RBCAA shares. Hovde Group lowered Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

