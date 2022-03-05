Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBA. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $36.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -824.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

