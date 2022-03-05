Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

BLDR opened at $74.11 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

