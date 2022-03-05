Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

BMO opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

