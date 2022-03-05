Research Analysts Set Expectations for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRAX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $580.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.51. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after buying an additional 352,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 953.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

