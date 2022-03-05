Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

