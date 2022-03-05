ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $386,957.28 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28.

NYSE RMD opened at $254.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.37. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

