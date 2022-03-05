Reviewing CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN) & Its Rivals

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS: CYBN – Get Rating) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) N/A -71.99% -67.25% CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

14.9% of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) 0 1 4 0 2.80 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 182 706 1004 20 2.45

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) currently has a consensus price target of $8.56, indicating a potential upside of 856.70%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.92%. Given CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -2.89 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.36

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE). CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) competitors beat CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc. is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company was founded by Paul Glavine, Eric So, and John Kanakis on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

