Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Acquires 116,290 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder bought 116,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

RVMD stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 162,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,544,000 after purchasing an additional 570,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

