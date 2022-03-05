Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in February

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of RXLSF stock remained flat at $$21.38 on Friday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

