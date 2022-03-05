RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of RGCO opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of -0.39.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000.

About RGC Resources (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.