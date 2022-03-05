Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 519,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,645. The company has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 138,234 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,433 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 60,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 81.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

