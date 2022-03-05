Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.86 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 519,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 138,234 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,772.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.