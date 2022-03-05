Ricardo Dolmetsch Sells 1,484 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 1,484 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $24,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $733.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in uniQure by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,520 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 541,845 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $9,810,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in uniQure by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 423,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.