Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.

Shares of RIO opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

