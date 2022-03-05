Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.
Shares of RIO opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.
About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
