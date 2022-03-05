Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 242,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

