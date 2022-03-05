RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 2,032,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.92.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,953,000 after buying an additional 402,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 518,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.