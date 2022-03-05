RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.78

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 129430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. Equities research analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $9,736,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $18,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 1,214,475 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 217,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

