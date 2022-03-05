Robyn M. Denholm Sells 25,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total value of $21,695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TSLA opened at $838.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.87 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $952.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $924.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $3,906,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.