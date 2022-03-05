Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.32.

NYSE RKT opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.