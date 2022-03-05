Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $244.00 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

